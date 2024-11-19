Temple vs. UTSA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
UTSA is rounding into form at the end of the season, while Temple is ushering in a new coach.
The Roadrunners have had a down year relative to recent seasons under Jeff Traylor, but the team is winners of two straight and a victory away from making it to a bowl game. The Roadrunners will remain home against a Temple team that fired its head coach, Stan Drayton after winning in overtime against Florida Atlantic last week.
Can the Roadrunners bury another AAC foe?
Here’s our betting preview.
Temple vs. UTSA Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Temple: +15.5 (-105)
- UTSA: -15.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Temple: +500
- UTSA: -720
Total: 55.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Temple vs. UTSA How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 22nd
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Alamodome
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Temple Record: 3-7
- UTSA Record: 5-5
Temple vs. UTSA Key Players to Watch
Temple
Evan Simon: Simon has provided some consistency to this Temple offense that is devoid of talent around him. He is completing nearly 61% of his passes with 15 total touchdowns and six interceptions while leading Temple to all three of its wins this season.
UTSA
Owen McCown: McCown has been dealing of late, passing for at least 280 yards in the last four games, three of which were wins, with 12 touchdowns to only three interceptions. While it took some time to get into form, the Roadrunners have scored 24 or more in every AAC game since its opener against ECU.
Temple vs. UTSA Prediction and Pick
Temple is out-manned in this matchup against a UTSA team that has shown an ability to put up a ton of points in AAC play.
It took some time, but UTSA is on a roll and has scored 40 or more in three straight games. McCown has settled in as the quarterback for the Roadrunners and the offense is starting to get into a rhythm, fresh off a blowout win against North Texas.
With a win from bowl eligibility and an up-tempo offensive attack, I believe the Roadrunners can put up points in bunches yet again against the Owls.
While a new coach could reinvigorate the program, the Owls are simply not equipped to keep up with UTSA. The offensive line will struggle to block the Roadrunners' sturdy defensive line that is top five in the country in tackles for loss and 11th in EPA/Rush.
The Owls will be in third-and-long often, and I doubt the team will find much traction through the air, ranking 110th in EPA/Play.
This should be a blowout, bet accordingly.
PICK: UTSA -15.5
