Tennessee vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 11
Tennessee and Kentucky meet for a second time this season after the Wildcats stunned the Vols in Knoxville just a few weeks ago.
The Vols have had an up-and-down SEC season, but have found its footing after losing three of four, including to Kentucky. The team has won three straight, but will need to find a way to slow down Kentucky’s potent offense on the road that shot 50% against Tennessee back on January 28th.
Can Tennessee exact some revenge against the strong offense of Kentucky? Here’s our betting preview.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tennessee: +1 (-110)
- Kentucky: -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: -118
- Kentucky: -102
Total: 147.5(Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Tennessee vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 11th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tennessee Record: 20-4
- Kentucky Record: 16-7
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Key Players to Watch
Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler: The veteran guard has returned from a one game absence to play arguably his two best games of the season, scoring 38 points over the last two games while combining to dish out 17 assists. The Vols defense is arguably the best in the country, but the team needs Zeigler to be playing like this for the offense to reach an NCAA Tournament title winner ceiling.
Kentucky
Amari Williams: The Drexel transfer continues to be the mobile big man that has been used by Mark Pope in creative ways to unlock defenses. This was on full display when he posted a double double in the upset win in Knoxville two weeks ago. He is a strong finisher, but arguably his best trait is his passing for his size, posing a top five assist rate in SEC play despite playing center.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
This is a battle of strength on strength when Tennessee’s defense tries to slow down Kentucky’s offense.
In the first meeting, Kentucky found plenty of answers, shooting 50% from beyond the arc en route to the five-point win. The team will have the ability to shoot over the best perimeter defense in the country that has the lowest three-point percentage allowed in the country, but also one that allows the 17th highest rate in the nation.
Kentucky has plenty of shooters from the perimeter and will have Lamont Butler on the floor for this one after he missed the first meeting.
I expect Kentucky’s offense cools off just a bit from a torrid shooting display in Knoxville, but I’m not sure that Tennessee’s offense is going to light up the Wildcats.
Despite a three game winning streak, I’m not sold on this offense being fixed. The team is 11th in SEC play in effective field goal percentage and the team lacks isolation shot creators, ranking top five in the country in assist rate.
The Vols will shoot from distance, evident when the team went 11-for-45 from three-point range in the first meeting, but I’m not banking on a ton of regression from a nationally average shooting team.
Kentucky is a volatile team, but my favorite bet in this one is the under.
PICK: UNDER 147.5 (-110, available at DraftKings Sportsbook)
