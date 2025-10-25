Tennessee vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Tennessee has dropped games to Alabama and Georgia this season, but if the Volunteers can win out the rest of their schedule, they'll be able to make the case for an at-large bid in the college football playoff.
The next step in doing that would be winning as a road favorite against the Kentucky Wildcats, who are still seeking their first SEC win this season. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this conference showdown.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Tennessee -7.5 (-110)
- Kentucky +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Tennessee -310
- Kentucky +245
Total
- OVER 53.5 (-118)
- UNDER 53.5 (-104)
Tennessee vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Game Time: 7:45 pm ET
- Venue: Kroger Field
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Tennessee Record: 5-2 (2-2 in SEC)
- Kentucky Record: 2-4 (0-4 in SEC)
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Tennessee is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 9-2 in Tennessee's last 11 games
- Tennessee is 14-4 ATS in its last 18 games vs. Kentucky
- Tennessee is 1-5 ATS in its last six road games
- Tennessee is 5-0 ATS in its last five games played in Kentucky
- Kentucky is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games
- Kentucky has lost nine straight SEC games
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Key Player to Watch
- Joey Aguilar, QB - Tennessee Volunteers
Joey Aguilar has put together a solid senior season, completing 64.6% of passes for 1,948 yards, averaging 8.6 yards per throw. He has also thrown 15 touchdown passes for a quarterback rating of 153.6. He now gets to face a Kentucky team that ranks 115th in opponent dropback EPA. I expect a big performance from Aguilar.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm looking at the OVER in this SEC showdown. The Volunteers are all offense and no defense, ranking 12th in the country in offensive adjusted EPA per play and 118th in defensive adjusted EPA.
Kentucky has struggled offensively at times, but even the Wildcats should be able to move the ball down the field against the weak Volunteers' defense. On the flip side of things, Aguilar is expected to have a big day against the porous Wildcats' secondary.
Let's set back and root for points in this SEC showdown.
Pick: OVER 53.5 (-118) via FanDuel
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!