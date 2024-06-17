Texans 2024 Win Total Projection (Houston Pegged to Win Double Digit Games Despite Tougher Schedule)
The Houston Texans went from worst to first in the AFC South last season as last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud quickly emerged as one of the bright talents of the sport at quarterback.
This season, the Texans go from the hunter to the hunted, entering as the favorite to win the division with an expectation to win double digits and compete in a crowded AFC, which is indicated in the team’s win total projection.
Below, you’ll find the Texans win total from FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the 2024 season.
Texans Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
9.5 (Over -150/Under +122)
Texans Viewed as Likely to Win Double Digit Games in 2024
The Texans have as big a jump as any team in the NFL this season, projected to win at least 10 games 60% of the time, according to FD.
Stroud is among the NFL MVP favorites and the Texans got big production from its defense under new head coach DeMeco Ryans in 2023 with the fine play of Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr.
However, with heightened expectations come new challenges for Houston, who will face a first-place schedule in 2024 instead of a last-place schedule that the team pounced on in 2023.
The Texans will play seven teams that made the postseason last season outside of its division, as well as playing an improved AFC South that features healthy quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) and Anthony Richardson (Colts).
Further, the Texans have a stretch of games from Week 14 to Week 17 that feature the Dolphins at home, at the Chiefs, and home for the Ravens.
The Texans proved this team is a legitimate postseason contender in 2023, but it will be hard to back it up with a tougher schedule in 2024.
