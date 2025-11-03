Texans Open as Favorites in NFL Week 10 Odds vs. Jaguars Despite CJ Stroud Injury
The Houston Texans are just 3-5 through the first nine weeks of the 2025 season, and they lost starting quarterback CJ Stroud to a concussion in their Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Despite that, oddsmakers are not counting out Houston at home in Week 10 against the 5-3 Jacksonville Jaguars.
Houston has opened up as a favorite for this AFC South battle, as DraftKings Sportsbook has the Texans as 1.5-point favorites at home. That's an interesting line, especially since there is no guarantee that Stroud will clear concussion protocol by Sunday.
So, bettors may want to brace for some movement in this matchup if Davis Mills ends up getting the start for Houston. Mills filled in for Stroud on Sunday against Denver, and the offense failed to score a touchdown, finishing with just 15 points.
Mills completed 17 of his 30 pass attempts for 130 yards and did not throw a score or a pick. He's a serviceable backup, but the Houston offense isn't nearly as effective when Stroud is out.
This season, Stroud has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 scores and five picks in eight games. Houston is in serious danger of missing the playoffs, and a loss to Jacksonville would put it way out of striking distance in the AFC South with Indianapolis at 7-2 and the Jaguars at 5-3 entering Week 10.
This game is one to keep an eye on for some odds movement as Stroud's status becomes clearer for Week 10.
