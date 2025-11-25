Texans vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts look to bounce back from an overtime loss in Kansas City when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.
The Texans have won three games in a row, though, and had a few extra days rest after a 23-19 win over the Bills on Thursday Night Football.
Can the Colts get back on track at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 13.
Texans vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans +4.5 (-110)
- Colts -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans: +185
- Colts: -225
Total
- 44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Texans vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 30
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Texans record: 6-5
- Colts record: 8-3
Texans vs. Colts Betting Trends
- The Texans are 5-6 against the spread this season.
- The Colts are 7-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 7-3-1 in the Texans' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-4 in the Colts' games this season.
- The Texans are 1-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Colts are 4-1-1 against the spread at home this season.
Texans vs. Colts Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- C.J. Stroud – out
- Jalen Pitre – out
- Jamal Hill – out
- Joe Mixon – out
- Ajani Carter – questionable
Colts Injury Report
- Jaylon Carlies – injured reserve
- DeForest Buckner – injured reserve
Texans vs. Colts Key Player to Watch
Jonathan Taylor, Running Back, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor still leads the league in rushing yards, but the Colts running back is coming off just 58 yards on 16 carries in Kansas City. It was just the second time this season that he had fewer than 65 yards, and the second time in the last three games that he did not find the end zone.
Taylor will look to get back to it against a Texans defense that gave up 116 yards and a touchdown to James Cook on Thursday. Houston allows a league-low 264.3 yards per game, including 92.2 rushing yards per contest.
Texans vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
The Texans must be feeling good after an upset win, but they now face a hungry Colts team after an overtime loss. Indianapolis is 6-0 at home this season, going 4-1-1 against the spread.
Meanwhile, the Texans are 2-3 on the road with those wins in Tennessee and Baltimore when Lamar Jackson was out.
I’ll take the Colts to bounce back at home against Houston.
Pick: Colts -4.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
