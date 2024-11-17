Texans vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 11
The Week 11 edition of Monday Night Football will be the first Battle of Texas in the C.J. Stroud era. Before the season began, this game looked like it was going to be a great matchup between two potential Super Bowl teams. Now, with the Cowboys imploding and Dak Prescott injured, the Texans are significant favorites in what could end up being an ugly affair.
Even if this game doesn't live up to its preseason expectations, we're going to bet on it. Let's dive into the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score.
Texans vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Texans -7 (-118)
- Cowboys +7 (-102)
Moneyline
- Texans -310
- Cowboys +250
Total
- 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Texans opened as 7-point favorites before the line increased to Texans -7.5. Since then, it has come back down to the original number of Texans -7. The total has dropped half a point from 42.0 to 41.5.
Texans vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
As I wrote in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I don't understand how anyone could bet the Cowboys in this spot:
I would love to know why anyone would bet on the Cowboys in this situation outside of trying to big-brain this game. They now rank 29th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (-0.9) and with Dak Prescott out, they gained a pathetic 2.6 yards per play against the Eagles last week. They can't play offense, they can't play defense, and their head coach has lost their locker room.
The Texans' defense is underrated, ranking eighth in opponent EPA per play and third in opponent success rate. There have been some concerns about their offense but if Nico Collins can return to their lineup, he's going to provide them a much-needed boost.
I'll lay the touchdown worth of points with Houston in the battle of Texas on Monday night.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the UNDER. Not only do I think the Cowboys offense is going to struggle to put up any significant amount of points on the board, but I also don't full believe in the Texans offense. They enter this week ranking just 20th in EPA per play, that's one spot worse than the Jaguars and one spot better than the Saints.
I still think the Texans can win and cover this spread, but it'll be a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Texans 24, Cowboys 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
