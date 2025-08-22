Texans vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
Houston enters Saturday’s final preseason clash with Detroit off a dominant 20-3 win over Carolina, where its depth units shone and drew early sharp money on this game, shifting the line from Detroit -3 down to -1.5. Detroit.
Detroit is leaning heavily on backup Kyle Allen, who’s been one of the NFL’s most efficient preseason quarterbacks, while Houston continues to evaluate Davis Mills and Kedon Slovis behind C.J. Stroud.
Texans vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
Spread
- Texans +1.5 (-105)
- Lions -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Texans (+110)
- Lions (-130)
Total
- Over 34.5 (-105)
- Under 34.5 (-115)
Texans vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Texans Record: 1-1
- Lions Record: 1-1
Texans vs. Lions Betting Trends
- DeMeco Ryans is 6-3 straight up and 5-4 against the spread in the preseason
- Dan Campbell is 6-9 straight up and 7-8 against the spread in the preseason.
Texans vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
The Texans have allowed just 6.5 points per game across their first two preseason contests, and last season, they were the NFL’s best team at limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 59% completion rate. That defensive identity translates directly against a Lions offense that has been overly reliant on Kyle Allen’s hot hand and a preseason run game averaging only 3.3 yards per carry. Without balance, Detroit risks becoming one-dimensional, and Houston’s reserve front seven has already shown it can generate pressure and force mistakes.
Offensively, Davis Mills has looked steady, completing better than 60% of his throws, and with Stroud sitting, he’ll get extended snaps against Detroit’s second-team secondary. I also like Houston’s depth here; Detroit has dropped two of three this preseason, struggling once Allen leaves the game, while Houston’s defense has stayed consistent across rotations.
Pick: Texans (+110 at FanDuel)
