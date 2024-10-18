Texans vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7 (Target Houston WRs)
The Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans have been two of the best teams in the NFL through the first six weeks of the season, and now they’ll face off in Week 7 in Green Bay.
This game should be a fun one offensively with two of the game’s top young quarterbacks — Houston’s CJ Stroud and Green Bay’s Jordan Love — facing off.
There are plenty of ways to bet on this matchup, but I’m focusing on the prop market — specifically anytime touchdown scorers.
With Nico Collins out for Houston, there could be some value in betting receivers like Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell to score after they both did in Week 6.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite bets in this market for Week 7.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Texans vs. Packers
- Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+115)
- Romeo Doubs Anytime TD (+155)
- Tank Dell Anytime TD (+115)
Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+115)
Diggs found the end zone in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, his fourth score of the season and third through the air.
Stroud has looked Diggs’ way quite a bit through six games, targeting him 48 times, leading to 37 catches for 392 yards for the former All-Pro.
Green Bay’s defense has been beatable through the air this season, allowing 10 passing scores – the sixth-most in the NFL.
With Diggs and Dell at plus money, they both could be worth a bet on Sunday.
Romeo Doubs Anytime TD (+155)
After getting suspended for Week 5, Romeo Doubs returned to action in Week 6 and made a major splash, catching three of his four targets for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Doubs played 74 percent of the snaps for Green Bay (he’s played at least 73 percent in every game this season), and he could be in line for more work with Dontayvion Wicks dealing with a shoulder injury.
Jordan Love has targeted Doubs 19 times in the three games that they've played together this season, leading to 11 receptions.
I think Doubs is a little undervalued at this price in Week 7.
Tank Dell Anytime TD (+115)
I love Tank Dell in the anytime touchdown scorer market after he saw his role expand in Week 6 with Collins out.
Dell played a season-high 74 percent of the Texans’ snaps, catching seven passes (a season-high) on nine targets (a season-high) for 57 yards and his first score of the season.
I expect Dell to see similar usage in what could be a shootout against a Green Bay pass defense that – as mentioned above – is beatable in 2024.
