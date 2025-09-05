Texans vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Texans Will Upset Rams in Los Angeles)
An interconference showdown between the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams is set to take place on Sunday afternoon of Week 1.
This is a game between two teams who enjoyed a playoff win last year, but fell short in the Divisional Round. They'll do their best to take things one step forward in the 2025 season.
In this article, I will break down the latest odds for the game and then do my best to not only predict the winner but also estimate the exact final score.
Texans vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texans +3 (-104)
- Rams -2 (-118)
Moneyline
- Texans +142
- Rams -168
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-105)
- UNDER 43.5 (-115)
Texans vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Texans as road underdogs on Sunday:
In continuing my strategy of betting against teams I'm low on this year, I'm going to bet against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Matt Stafford is battling a back issue, and I'm not convinced he's healthy enough to compete at the level he needs to, especially at 37 years old. Meanwhile, the Texans are a better team than they got credit for last season. They're a young unit that I expect to take a step forward in 2025.
It's worth noting that Nick Caley is the Texans' new offensive coordinator. He was the Rams' pass game coordinator last season, so he's going to have some solid intel in terms of what needs to be done to best Sean McVay's squad.
If I have to predict the final score for this game, I also need to have a take on the total. Based on how I'm fading the Rams due to my lack of faith in Stafford at quarterback, I think this is going to be a relatively low-scoring game. The Texans' defense is also an underrated unit. Houston ranked fourth in the league in opponent yards per play last year, allowing just 4.1 yards per snap.
I'll take the Texans to pull off the upset in a defensive showdown.
Final score prediction: Texans 20, Rams 16
