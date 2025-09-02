Texans vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams are set to meet each other in a Week 1 duel between two teams that won a playoff game in their respective conferences last season.
The Texans took down the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round, while the Rams got past the Minnesota Vikings. Now, the two teams will face off in the first week of the 2025 campaign, both hoping they can improve on last year's result.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this interconference duel.
Texans vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texans +3 (-115)
- Rams -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texans +124
- Rams -144
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-105)
- UNDER 44.5 (-115)
Texans vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Texans Record: 0-0
- Rams Record: 0-0
Texans vs. Rams Betting Trends
- Rams are 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five games vs. Texans
- Texans are 5-15 SU in their last 20 games vs. NFC opponents
- Texans are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games played in September
- Rams are 7-1 ATS in thier last eight games
- The OVER is 16-4 the last 20 times the Rams have played an AFC South team
- Rams are 6-2 ATS in their last eight Week 1 games
Texans vs. Rams Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S - Questionable
- Denico Autry, DE - PUP-R
- Joe Mixon, RB - NFI-R
- Alijah Huzzie, CB - NFI-R
- Jaylen Reed, S - IR-R
Rams Injury Report
- Alaric Jackson, OT - Questionable
- Josaiah Stewart, LB - Questionable
- Keir Thomas, LB - IR
- Jared Verse, LB - Questionable
- Nate Landman, LB - Questionable
Texans vs. Rams Key Player to Watch
- Matthew Stafford, QB - Los Angeles Rams
The big question mark in this game is the health of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was limited in training camp and preseason with a back issue. He's not on the injury report this week, so we can assume he's healthy, but we won't know for sure until the 37-year-old hits the field and is on the receiving end of his first hit on Sunday.
Texans vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Texans as road underdogs on Sunday:
In continuing my strategy of betting against teams I'm low on this year, I'm going to bet against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Matt Stafford is battling a back issue, and I'm not convinced he's healthy enough to compete at the level he needs to, especially at 37 years old. Meanwhile, the Texans are a better team than they got credit for last season. They're a young unit that I expect to take a step forward in 2025.
It's worth noting that Nick Caley is the Texans' new offensive coordinator. He was the Rams' pass game coordinator last season, so he's going to have some solid intel in terms of what needs to be done to best Sean McVay's squad.
Pick: Texans +3 (-115) via FanDuel
