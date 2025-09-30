Texans vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
No one would have predicted the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, two division winners from a year ago, would have a combined 2-6 record through the first four weeks.
The good news is, one of those two teams will improve to 2-3 after Week 5, but the bad news is one of them to fall to 1-4 and be in a tough spot to return to the NFL postseason. The two teams will play against each other this Sunday, and the Ravens may be without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who is nursing a hamstring injury.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC showdown.
Texans vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texans +3.5 (-110)
- Ravens -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans +140
- Ravens -165
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-105)
- UNDER 43.5 (-115)
Texans vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 5
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Texans Record: 1-3
- Ravens Record: 1-3
Texans vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Texans' last five games
- The Texans have lost eight straight games in Baltimore
- The Ravens are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Ravens' last five games
- Ravens are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Texans
Texans vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- Joe Mixon, RB - NFI-R
- Jakob Johnson, FB - IR
- Jimmie Ward, S - PUP-R
- Jaylin Smith, CB - IR
- Justin Watson, WR - IR
Ravens Injury Report
- Roquan Smith, LB - Questionable
- Nnamdi Madubuike, DT - IR
- Marlon Humphrey, CB - Doubtful
- Patrick Ricard, FB - Questionable
- Nate Wiggins, CB - Questionable
- Lamar Jackson, QB - Questionable
Texans vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch
- Woody Marks, RB - Houston Texans
The breakout player of Week 4 was Texans rookie running back, Woody Marks, who exploded for 69 yards on the ground, 50 through the air, and two total touchdowns. Expect him to get more carries in the coming weeks and he could be in for a big game against a struggling Ravens defense.
Texans vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
I still believe in the Baltimore Ravens long term, but I think the side to back is the Texans with the points in this spot, especially with Lamar Jackson dealing with a hamstring injury.
The Houston offense has struggled this season, but so has the Baltimore defense. The Ravens rank 29th in opponent EPA per play and 27th in opponent success rate. They've also given up 5.7 yards per play, which ranks 26th in the NFL.
The Ravens' offensive line has also struggled, allowing Lamar Jackson to be sacked 15 times this season, the third most sacks allowed in the league. Now they have to try to protect against a Texans defense that has already racked up 11 sacks in 2025.
All of this points to this being a closer game than some people expect. Give me the points with Houston.
Pick: Texans +3.5 (-110) via BetMGM
Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.
In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!