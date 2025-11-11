Texans vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Houston Texans head out on the road after taking two of three at home in recent weeks. They have a good chance of getting back to .500 this week against a Titans team that is 1-8 on the season and 0-4 at home.
C.J. Stroud is still in concussion protocol, but Davis Mills didn’t miss a beat against a poor Jacksonville defense.
Can the Texans take care of business in Tennessee?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.
Texans vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans -7.5 (-110)
- Titans +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans: -355
- Titans: +280
Total
- 39.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Texans vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 16
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Texans record: 4-5
- Titans record: 1-8
Texans vs. Titans Betting Trends
- The Texans are 4-5 against the spread this season.
- The Titans are 3-6 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 5-3-1 in the Texans' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-3 in the Titans' games this season.
- The Texans are 1-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Titans are 1-3 against the spread at home this season.
Texans vs. Titans Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- M.J. Stewart – questionable
- C.J. Stroud – questionable
- Jalen Pitre – questionable
- Jarrett Kingston – questionable
- Ed Ingram – questionable
- Tytus Howard – questionable
- Christian Harris – questionable
- Ka’imi Fairbairn – questionable
Titans Injury Report
- Kalel Mullings – questionable
Texans vs. Titans Key Player to Watch
Nico Collins, Wide Receiver, Houston Texans
Davis Mills stepped in for C.J. Stroud on Sunday, and it paid dividends for Nico Collins. The Texans wide receiver was targeted a season-high 15 times, hauling in seven catches for 136 yards – another season-high.
It was the second straight game with seven catches for Collins, who had four in each of his previous three contests.
Tennessee’s passing defense sits in the middle of the pack as opposed to the bottom-five ranking of Jacksonville, but Collins should still get his looks against the Titans.
Texans vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to take the Texans as favorites of more than a touchdown, but if there’s any team they can cover against, it’s the Titans.
Houston shut out Tennessee back in Week 4, 26-0, and the Titans will be looking for some sort of revenge after their bye week. But I’m not so sure they’re going to get it.
Tennessee has rarely covered this season, and even though it lost by just seven to the Chargers last time out, I think the Texans can take this one by double digits.
Pick: Texans -7.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
