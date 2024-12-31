Texans vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Houston Texans are locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC as the AFC South champion, but they have not closed the season strong, losing 31-2 to Baltimore on Christmas Day in Week 17.
Now, the Texans are set as underdogs in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans – even though DeMeco Ryans has said that his starters will suit up on Sunday.
This is an interesting line, especially since the Titans have more to gain in draft position with a loss. Not only that, but Tennessee is an NFL-worst 2-14 against the spread, so laying the points with the Titans at any point this season has been a risky, risky bet.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, betting trends, players to watch, and my prediction for this Week 18 matchup.
Texans vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Texans +1 (-115)
- Titans -1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texans: -108
- Titans: -112
Total
- 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Texans vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Texans record: 9-7
- Titans record: 3-13
Texans vs. Titans Betting Trends
- Tennessee is an NFL-worst 2-14 against the spread this season.
- Houston is 6-8-2 against the spread this season.
- The Texans are 1-2 against the spread as road underdogs.
- Tennessee is 0-4 ATS as a favorite.
- The OVER is 9-6-1 in the Titans’ 16 games.
- The Texans are the best UNDER team in the NFL at 11-5.
Texans vs. Titans Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- Juice Scruggs – questionable
- Shaq Mason – doubtful
- Folorunso Fatukasi – questionable
Titans Injury Report
- Jaelyn Duncan – questionable
- Tyjae Spears – questionable
- Tony Pollard – questionable
- Otis Reese IV – questionable
- Nick Folk – questionable
- Dillon Radunz – questionable
- Amani Hooker questionable
Texans vs. Titans Key Players to Watch
Houston Texans
CJ Stroud: DeMeco Ryans has said that his starters will play in this game, but how long will CJ Stroud go? The Texans need their second-year quarterback to gain some confidence before the postseason. Stroud has thrown for 3,677 yards, 19 scores, and 12 picks this season – taking a step back from an impressive rookie campaign.
Tennessee Titans
Calvin Ridley: There isn’t much to love about the Tennessee offense, but Calvin Ridley has a chance to break the 1,000-yard mark on Sunday. The veteran receiver has 61 catches (on 115 targets) for 941 yards and four scores this season. He’s picked up 78 and 84 receiving yards in his last two games.
Texans vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
Houston may opt not to play its starters the full game, but in a matchup that features Mason Rudolph and Will Levis on the other side, Houston may have the two best quarterbacks in this game in CJ Stroud and Davis Mills.
The Titans are 0-4 against the spread when favored this season, and while Houston has not played well as of late, this is a perfect spot to gain some momentum heading into the postseason.
These are two solid defensive teams (No. 4 and No. 5 in yards per play allowed this season), but Houston has an offensive advantage as long as Stroud is on the field.
I’ll fade the Titans as their dreadful ATS season is too hard to overlook.
Pick: Texans Moneyline (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.