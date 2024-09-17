Texans vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The Houston Texans have picked up where where they left off at the end of the 2023 season, getting off to a 2-0 start to their season. They'll take on another undefeated team in Week 3 when they head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.
Many people believed the Texans would start 2-0, but there are few people who thought the Vikings could have that record heading into this game but a massive upset against the 49ers in Week 2 has led them to this spot.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Sunday's game.
Texans vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texans -2.5 (-115)
- Vikings +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texans -142
- Vikings +120
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-108)
- UNDER 45.5 (-112)
Texans vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Texans record: 2-0
- Vikings record: 2-0
Texans vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- Vikings are 5-0 SU and ATS in its last five games vs. Texans
- Texans are 3-9-1 ATS the last 13 games they've been set as favorites
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Texans' last six games vs. NFC opponents
- Vikings are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 home games
- Vikings are 11-4 straight up in their last 15 games against AFC South opponents
Texans vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- M.J. Stewart, S - Questionable
- Juice Scruggs, C - Questionable
- Dameon Pierce, RB - Questionable
- Joe Mixon, RB - Questionable
Vikings Injury Report
- Jordan Addison, WR - Questionable
- Dallas Turner, LB - Questionable
- Justin Jefferson, WR - Questionable
Texans vs. Vikings Key Players to Watch
Houston Texans
Nico Collins: The Texans' top receiver has been unbelievable to start the season, racking up 1 receptions for 252 yards and a touchdown. If he continues to perform like this, he's going to establish himself as a top five receiver in the NFL before too long.
Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones: The former Packers running back has proven to be a solid offseason acquisition for the Vikings, averaging 5.5 yards per carry on 23 rushes through the first two games. Minnesota can't rely on Sam Darnold to sling the rock at an elite level every game, so being able to rely on their run game is going to play a big role in their success this season.
Texans vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I think this is a "back to reality" game for the Vikings:
To continue the theme of not overreacting to two-week results, the Vikings are an early candidate to be the most fraudulent team in the NFL so far this season. They beat up on a bad Giants team and had an impressive performance against the 49ers, but the win isn't enough to convince me they're a top-tier team in the NFC.
Two games of solid performance by Sam Darnold isn't enough to erase a career of subpar quarterback play, in my opinion.
Now, they take on a Texans team that does look like a legitimate contender, building off last year's success. I'm going to bank on this being a "back to reality" game for Minnesota, so I won't hesitate to bet on the Texans with the spread at less than a field goal.
Pick: Texans -2.5 (-110)
