Texas A&M vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
Texas A&M remains on the fringes of the College Football Playoff discussion, needing to win out in order to be firmly entrenched in the discussion.
The Aggies travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on an Auburn team that has been snake bitten by poor turnover luck all season long, but will look for a signature win to cap its season by spoiling Texas A&M’s postseason hopes.
In a tightly lined game, what is the best bet? We got you covered below.
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-115)
- Auburn: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M: -137
- Auburn: +114
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas A&M vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas A&M Record: 8-2
- Auburn Record: 4-6
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Marcel Reed: It’s been far from consistent, but it appears that Texas A&M is rolling with the dual-threat Reed for the rest of the season. There have been big moments, but also shaky play, and Reed must prove he can go on the road and handle an elite defense. The freshman is completing only 59% of his passes but is a potent rush threat, tallying 15 total touchdowns for the Aggies offense.
Auburn
Jarquez Hunter: With shaky quarterback play all season, the pressure is on Hunter to ease the load in the passing game. The senior running back has been awesome all season despite the shaky record for Auburn, averaging nearly seven yards per carry en route to 1,015 yards on the ground.
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
This game has all the making of a rockfight.
Both defensive lines are dynamic and rank top 30 in the country in pass rush grading from Pro Football Focus. I believe that each team needs to keep the ball on the ground in order to avoid turnovers and short fields which can lead to a lot of time killing drives and empty possessions where each group tries to win the field position battle.
I particularly like this matchup for the Texas A&M defensive line, who can feast on an Auburn offense that is struggling to generate quality drives. The unit is 90th in havoc rating and 95th in sacks. While the group is great at run blocking, the team has far too many negative plays that stunt drives. The Tigers are 23rd in success rate overall, but are averaging less than two points per drive, which is 100th in the country.
On the other side, Texas A&M’s preference is to keep the ball on the ground and out of harms way. Reed seems to be a better fit for first year offensive coordinator Collin Klein’s offense that features the quarterback run game, but the Auburn defense is allowing less than three yards per carry.
This is set to be a defensive struggle, I’ll side with the under.
PICK: UNDER 47.5
