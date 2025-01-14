Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 14
Texas A&M couldn’t score a massive home victory against Alabama over the weekend without Wade Taylor IV, and now will be up against it on the road against Kentucky, possibly without Taylor again.
Taylor’s status is up in the air after missing the last two games due to injury, but the team will look to go toe-to-toe with the high-octane Kentucky offense that is off a monster offensive output at Mississippi State as the team scored a big league win.
What’s the best bet in this game with Kentucky continuing to play in shootouts?
We have you covered below!
Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M: +6.5 (-110)
- Kentucky: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M: +220
- Kentucky: -255
Total: 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas A&M vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 14th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Texas A&M Record: 13-3
- Kentucky Record: 13-3
Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Zhuric Phelps: If Taylor can’t go, Phelps will continue to shoulder the offensive load. After 34 points against Oklahoma, Phelps came back to Earth against Alabama, shooting 31% from the field despite scoring 24 points with nine rebounds. He has proven he can score in bunches, and the return of Taylor would help alleviate his usage. The Aggies will need a ton of firepower either way against Kentucky’s high-octane offense.
Kentucky
Lamont Butler: Butler did a little bit of everything in Kentucky’s signature win at Mississippi State, scoring 10 points and dishing out eight assists. The uber-efficient guard has made the jump to SEC play nicely, posting a 30% assist rate while tallying a 60% true shooting percentage.
Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
Kentucky games continue to be shootouts, and I’ll go back to the well with the over in this one.
The Aggies transition defense has been a big issue all season as the team commits a ton of resources towards generating second chances, the team is tops in the country in offensive rebounding rate.
However, against the up-tempo Wildcats, that can backfire as the team is a blur in transition and can score in bunches.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M will get its fair share of points on the glass and at the free throw line as the team looks to avoid getting into a track meet with the Wildcats, but off of misses, this should be a big effort from the Wildcats offense.
All in all, UK games have been high-scoring, and I don’t believe Texas A&M can keep this offense down after losing 94-88 at home to Alabama over the weekend.
In three SEC games, Kentucky games have totaled 206, 151, and 185 points. I believe this team continues to push the envelope on offense and struggle on defense as this game soars over the total.
PICK: OVER 157.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.