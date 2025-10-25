Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Texas A&M is 7-0 on the season and is currently the highest ranked SEC team in the AP Poll, coming in at No. 3 behind only Indiana and Ohio State.
Texas A&M will put its undefeated record on the line in Week 9 when they head to Baton Rouge to take on No. 20 LSU Tigers. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.
Texas A&M vs. LSU Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans A&M -2.5 (-115)
- LSU +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texans A&M -135
- LSU +114
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-115)
- UNDER 48.5 (-105)
Texans A&M vs. LSU How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 25
- Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Texas A&M Record: 7-0
- LSU Record: 5-2
Texas A&M vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Texas A&M is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games
- The OVER is 6-2 in Texas A&M's last eight games
- LSU is 12-2 ATS in its last 14 games vs. Texas A&M
- The OVER is 5-0 in Texas A&M's last five road games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in LSU's last seven games
- LSU is 6-0 ATS in its last six home games vs. Texas A&M
- LSU is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games played in October
Texas A&M vs. LSU Key Player to Watch
- Marcel Reed, QB - Texas A&M Aggies
Marcel Reed has put himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation. At +1000, he has the fifth best odds to win the award. He has thrown for 1,770 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions. We know how good the Texas A&M defense is, but if Reed can improve his level of play one step further, the Aggies are going to be real contenders this season.
Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
This is the ultimate "sell high" spot on Texas A&M and "buy low" spot on LSU. Despite a couple of tough losses this season, LSU still ranks fairly high in some advanced metrics, including 39th in adjusted EPA per play.
I also expect LSU to find some level of success throwing the football in this one. The Aggies rank 39th in the country in opponent EPA per dropback.
Let's not forget about the home field advantage that LSU has, which has been proven in their 6-0 ATS run at home against the Aggies. That's enough for me to take the points with LSU in this one.
Pick: LSU +2.5 (-105) via DraftKings
