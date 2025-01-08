Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 8
Oklahoma was knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten over the weekend, which was the team’s SEC opener, losing at Alabama by 28 points on Saturday.
The Sooners will continue its quest for national relevance with a home game against surging Texas A&M. The Aggies have been paced by a physical defense and streaky guard play from Wade Taylor IV, can it travel on the road and hand what’s been viewed as an overrated Oklahoma team?
Here’s our betting preview.
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-115)
- Oklahoma: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M: -146
- Oklahoma: +122
Total: 148.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 8th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Texas A&M Record: 12-2
- Oklahoma Record: 13-1
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Wade Taylor IV: Taylor continues to be the hub of the Texas A&M offense, averaging about 16 points per game with five assists, but he is a blessing and a curse for the team. The senior guard is shooting just 38% from the field but is highly flammable, evident in games like when he scored 24 points against Rutgers earlier this season.
Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears: The guard has flown up NBA Draft boards with his ability to guide Oklahoma to an undefeated record through nonconference play. While his three-point shot is still coming along, shooting below 30%, he is averaging nearly 18 points per game and four assists with a high free throw rate. The 6’4” guard will need to deal with an elite and physical defense, but he has proven to be up to the task this season.
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Despite a gaudy record, there have been plenty of concerns about the viability of Oklahoma’s undefeated start to the season. The Sooners rank 45th in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency despite winning its first 13 games, namely due to outlier shooting splits thus far.
This is a particularly tricky matchup for Porter Moser’s group as the Sooners are outside the top 300 in defensive rebounding percentage. That’s the strength of the Aggies offense, which is a relentless offensive rebounding unit, tops in the country, which offsets some of its concerns about shooting the ball. Texas A&M is 238th in effective field goal percentage, but with its ability to overwhelm opponents on shot volume, it offsets concerns.
However, the Sooners' offense will be willing to fire from distance against TAMU. The Aggies' morphing zone defense allows a three-point rate of 45%, which sets up nicely for OU, who is 81st in three-point rate and is draining threes at a 36% clip.
Further, Texas A&M has struggled on the road this season, 343rd in Haslametrics away from home court rating as the team suffers a significant drop-off away from College Station. The Aggies lost its lone true road game of the season, its opener at UCF, and I’ll count on OU to get back on track in Norman despite some concerns about its defensive rebounding at home.
PICK: Oklahoma +2.5
