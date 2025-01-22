Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Ole Miss couldn’t follow up its stunning upset of Alabama last week, losing in overtime to rival Mississippi State.
The Rebels are firmly in the NCAA Tournament conversation, and return home in hopes of building their resume with a home win (and cover) against Texas A&M. The Aggies got lead guard Wade Taylor IV back from injury over the weekend, leading to a double-digit victory at home against LSU.
How do these two teams match up? We have you covered below.
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M: +3.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M: +138
- Ole Miss: -166
Total: 140.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Texas A&M Record: 14-4
- Ole Miss Record: 15-3
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Wade Taylor IV: Taylor returned from a three-game absence in which the team lost two of three games to help guide the Aggies to a home win against LSU. While he was limited to 24 minutes, he still pitched in 12 points with four assists and two steals.
Ole Miss
Malik Dia: Dia was quiet as the Rebels managed to come back with him on the bench and head coach Chris Beard kept the same lineup in. However, Dia is immense to the team’s success and the team must get more than eight points and one rebound than him in order to compete in the SEC.
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
This matchup can be tricky for Ole Miss, who likes to operate in transition but may run into trouble against the prodding Texas A&M defense.
The Aggies are aggressive on the glass, the best offensive rebounding team in the country, which can lead to leak-outs for the opposition as long as the team does its job as defensive rebounders. However, Ole Miss is a middling rebounding group and is also prone to fouling, which can allow the Aggies' defense to set off deadball changes of possession.
Meanwhile, the Rebels are due quite a bit of defensive regression, holding opponents to 23% from three-point range, the lowest in SEC play by a wide margin. While the Aggies aren’t an elite shooting team, the team is now outside the top 300 in three-point percentage, the team is elite at getting to the free-throw line to get its buckets while not shy to shoot from the perimeter.
Ole Miss is a much-improved team, but I’m not sold on this group winning the shot volume battle with some looming regression. I expect a barn burner and for Texas A&M to keep this within two possessions.
PICK: Texas A&M +3.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.