Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 3
Prepare for a major college football matchup at Notre Dame Stadium this weekend. Texas A&M is set to visit the Fighting Irish on Saturday.
The Aggies will enter the matchup with an undefeated 2-0 record and will look to take down a Fighting Irish squad that’s already dropped one game this season after advancing all the way to the championship last season.
Several prop bet options are enticing ahead of this matchup, with Notre Dame gearing up to try and secure its first win of the season. Here’s our breakdown for three options you should consider.
Best Prop Bets for Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame
- Jeremiyah Love Over 80.5 Rushing Yards
- DJ Lagway Over 208.5 Passing Yards
Jerimiyah Love Over 80.5 Rushing Yards
Many people believe that Love would cement himself as the best running back in college football this season, but he’s now recorded less than 50 rushing yards in four consecutive contests. Three of those games came against elite opponents en route to the national championship, but that’s no excuse. This is a perfect opportunity for him to get back on track, though. Texas A&M has already been gashed by one running back this season, as UTSA’s Robert Henry Jr. racked up 177 rushing yards and two scores on 16 carries against the Aggies in their season opener. Love might not put up numbers that big, but Notre Dame’s talent up front can help him put together his first strong outing in 2025.
Marcel Reed Over 194.5 Passing Yards
Reed is letting it fly this year. Texas A&M’s quarterback has thrown for 509 yards and seven scores through two games with no interceptions, and there’s no reason for his team to limit him against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish do have a better defensive unit than UTSA and Utah State, but the Aggies will need to be aggressive with their dual-threat quarterback to pull off a win. Reed is his team’s leading rusher, and Texas A&M won’t be able to depend on his legs on every drive.
