Texas Tech vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 8
Two of the hottest teams in the Big 12 meet on Saturday night in Tuscon when Texas Tech puts its seven game winning streak on the line against Arizona.
These two teams met a few weeks back with Texas Tech putting the clamps on Arizona en route to a 16-point victory. However, that game was very close until the Red Raiders shut the Wildcats out of the last five minutes of action in that one to score the impressive win.
The setting flips this time with Texas Tech entering on a heater, fresh off a win at Houston last weekend. Can the team back it up with another road win?
Here’s how to bet on the Big 12 showdown.
Texas Tech vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas Tech: +3.5 (-112)
- Arizona: -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech: +136
- Arizona: -164
Total: 148.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas Tech vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: McKale Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas Tech Record: 18-4
- Arizona Record: 16-6
Texas Tech vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
JT Toppin: The New Mexico transfer was stellar in the first meeting, dominating the Arizona front court to the tune of 20 points and 16 rebounds. Can he back it up against the Wildcats who have been an impressive team inside all season?
Arizona
Caleb Love: After a three-quarter court shot against Iowa State to force overtime in an eventual win against the Cyclones, Love has been on a tear. He finished that game with 22, and followed it up with 27 against Arizona State on the road before scoring 18 points to go with six rebounds and four assists against BYU. Back at home, can Love continue his fine play?
Texas Tech vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
The total is down a point from the first meeting on January 18th, a 70-54 win for the Red Raiders.
While the score looks like a strong showing from Texas Tech’s defense, I don’t envision that continuing when you go back and look at the first meeting. Both teams are top three in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric, yet each shot below 42% on two-point field goal attempts and 26% on three-point attempts.
Further, both Toppin and Darrion Williams were battling foul trouble early in that one, limiting the pace as the Red Raiders tried to grind the game to a halt in order to avoid late game foul issues to determine that one.
Both defenses have strong points, but neither forces turnovers at a high rate so I expect both offenses to find far more success.
Of course, on the road, I don’t expect Texas Tech to completely stymie an elite Arizona offense that also has one of the best tacticians in the sport in Tommy Lloyd. The team also is clearly better when its lead guard, Love, is playing better, which is very evident given his recent run.
I think we see each offense find its footing in a rematch setting and this game goes over the total.
PICK: OVER 148.5 (available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.