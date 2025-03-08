Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
Texas Tech’s push up the NCAA Tournament continues with a road game against Arizona State.
With Arizona State ravaged by injuries by the end of the regular season, the team isn’t equipped to keep up with the likes of the Big 12 elite, evident when the team allowed 113 points to Arizona on Tuesday night.
How should we bet the team’s regular season finale with another potent offense on tap? We have you covered below.
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas Tech: -11.5 (-102)
- Arizona State: +11.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech: -670
- Arizona State: +470
Total: 152.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Texas Tech Record: 23-7
- Arizona State Record: 13-17
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Best Player Props Bets and Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
Darrion Williams OVER 14.5 Points (-110)
The Sun Devils don’t have an answer on the interior for the Texas Tech front court and I like this matchup for Williams, who dominated in the first meeting, scoring 27 points in double overtime on 10-of-16 shooting.
Given that ASU is now down a frontcourt player like Jayden Quintance, this matchup should suit Williams even more with ASU allowing at least 90 points over the last three games.
Arizona State
Alston Mason: With Arizona State short of key players like BJ Freeman and Jayden Quintance, Mason took advantage of the added reps, scoring 33 points against Arizona on Tuesday. The senior guard may not have many more games left with the Sun Devils so he is going down with some of his best numbers of his career.
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
After playing in a 213 point game in regulation on Tuesday, I feel compelled to take the over yet again in an Arizona State game.
The Sun Devils defense is non-existent of late, allowing 90 or more in the last three games against formidable offenses like BYU and Arizona in addition to Utah. The Texas Tech offense bolsters elite spacing and shot making from all three levels, which can take full advantage of an ASU defense that is playing far from its best.
Meanwhile, ASU has been ramping up its tempo to a blistering pace as the team has transformed down the stretch of the season, due in large part to injuries.
I’m going to trust the recent form and go over yet again.
PICK: OVER 152.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.