Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech and Arkansas meet in the 2024 Liberty Bowl.
While both teams failed to make serious inroads in competitive conferences, each team will seek a season ending win in bowl play. For Arkansas, the team has been ravaged by the transfer portal with a ton of opt outs that has seen this line move considerably in the early betting action.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech is expected to have close to full attendance in this one, which has taken the team from considerable underdog to considerable favorite. How should we handle the line movement and what is the best bet at current prices?
Here’s our betting preview for the 2024 Liberty Bowl.
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas Tech: -2.5 (-122)
- Arkansas: +2.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech: -152
- Arkansas: +126
Total: 60.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 27th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas Tech Record: 8-4
- Arkansas Record: 6-6
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
Tahj Brooks: Already the Texas Tech leader in career rushing yards, Brooks will look to close out his career with a win against Arkansas. The Red Raiders tailback has run for 1,505 yards with 17 rushing touchdowns on the season.
Arkansas
Taylen Green: The Boise State transfer showcased SEC level play at times for the Razorbacks and the expectation is that he will stay in Fayetteville going into next season and play in the bowl game. While he was plagued by turnovers at times, Green is a true dual threat that totaled more than 3,300 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
The opt out list is lengthy for the Razorbacks, who are expected to be down at least three starting offensive linemen, three starting pass catchers and depth pieces on the defensive line. Most notably, the team will not have wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, who hauled in 78 passes for 1,140 yards.
This swung the line from Arkansas favored by nearly three to Texas Tech laying three.
The Red Raiders may have opt outs on their end, but the group should be much closer to whole with Brooks expected to join starting quarterback Behren Morton in the backfield.
Texas Tech’s offense was incredibly potent this season, ranking 32nd in PEA/Play and averaging nearly 39 points per game, offsetting what was a shaky defense.
However, with the state of the Razorbacks offense in flux, it’s tough to trust the Hogs to keep up with the Red Raiders, who have won and covered in both of its bowl games under head coach Joey McGuire.
With that in mind, I’ll ride with the line movement and bet Texas Tech to take care of business in the Liberty Bowl.
PICK: Texas Tech -2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
