Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 21
Texas Tech scored a signature win by blowing out Arizona by putting together a dominant second half en route to victory.
The Red Raiders hit the road for Big 12 action on Tuesday to face defensive stalwarts Cincinnati. In a game that is lined as a near coin flip, what’s the best way to attack this one in the betting market?
Here’s our best bet for this Big 12 matchup:
Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas Tech:- -1.5 (-112)
- Cincinnati: +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech: -118
- Cincinnati: -102
Total: 132.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 21st
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Texas Tech Record: 13-4
- Cincinnati Record: 12-5
Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
JT Toppin: The New Mexico transfer continues to pace this Texas Tech roster. The big man is an elite rim protector, stellar rebounder, and emerging scorer. He was fantastic on Saturday, scoring 20 points while grabbing 16 rebounds against a talented Arizona frontcourt.
Cincinnati
Jizzle James: James has been mired in a shooting slump, making only one of his 17 three-point attempts in league play, but the sophomore guard continues to be a key cog to the Bearcats roster. He’ll be tasked with slowing down Texas Tech ball handler Elijah Hawkins while also navigating a physical defense.
Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Prediction and Pick
This game has all the makings of a rockfight.
Neither team plays particularly fast, but Cincinnati must hunt transition opportunities as the offense has struggled to score in the halfcourt all season.
We have seen Big 12 offenses shut down the Bearcats this season as the Bearcats have the worst offensive efficiency mark, per KenPom, in Big 12 games. The offense is lacking sound shot-making, shooting 26% from beyond the arc and failing to get any sort of relief by the way of getting to the free throw line, ranking 14th in free throw rate. The Bearcats lack the shot creation to test the opposing defenses that it’s been a struggle to get any quality looks.
Cincy hasn’t scored more than 67 points in its six Big 12 games this season.
The group should be able to contain Texas Tech’s offense, one that has become one of the best in Big 12 play, but reliant on its ball movement that opens up unguarded jumpshots.
However, Cincinnati is an elite defense that plays disciplined basketball and forces opponents into isolation situations late in the shot clock (the defense is top 30 in the country in average length of possession).
In a limited possession matchup, I’ll side with the under in this Big 12 meeting.
PICK: UNDER 132.5
