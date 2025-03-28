Texas Tech vs. Florida Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Elite 8
The Florida Gators survived a scare against the UConn Huskies in the Round of 32 but then blew past the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16. Now, the No. 1 seed advances to the Elite Eight to face No. 3 seed, Texas Tech. A berth in the Final Four is on the line.
The Red Raiders stormed back late in their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, forcing overtime with a late surge of points and then overcoming Arkansas in the extra period by two points.
Let's break down the odds and my best bet for this Red Raiders vs. Gators showdown.
Texas Tech vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Texas Tech +6.5 (-105)
- Florida -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech +240
- Florida -300
Total
- OVER 156.5 (-110)
- UNDER 156.5 (-110)
Texas Tech vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 29
- Game Time: 6:09 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): TBS/truTV
- Texas Tech Record: 28-8
- Florida Record: 33-4
Texas Tech vs. Florida Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
JT Topin: The Red Raiders' leading scorer has been hot the past two games when Texas Tech needed him the most. He scored 25 points while shooting 84.6% from the field against Drake and then 20 points on 55.6% from the field against Arkansas. They'll need him to have another big game on Saturday to pull off the upset.
Florida
Walter Clayton Jr.: The Gators are an extremely deep team, but we can't look past how important their leading scorer, Walter Clayton Jr., is. He put up 23 points in each of the first two games of the tournament, and while he scored just 13 against Maryland, Clayton Jr. also recorded four assists and a steal.
Texas Tech vs. Florida
I'm done betting against Florida until the Gators prove otherwise. They are a flawless team from top to bottom and even when they don't have their best stuff, like against the Huskies, they still found a way to get the win.
Both teams are primarily three-point shooters but it's the Gators who have the far better perimeter defense. They keep teams to shooting just 29.3% from beyond the arc, the fifth-best mark in the country. Texas Tech ranks 81st in that stat.
Fans and bettors of the Red Raiders should be concerned that while they've managed to win all three games, Texas Tech's effective field goal percentage is 5.6% lower than their regular-season average. A bad sign heading into a game against a team as good as Florida.
I'll lay the points with the Gators.
Pick: Florida -6.5 (-115) via BetMGM
