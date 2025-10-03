Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
A pair of undefeated Big 12 teams will face off in a Week 6 matchup at TDECU Stadium on Saturday. No. 12 Texas Tech will visit Houston as an 11.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook and both teams are looking to improve to 5-0 in 2025.
The Red Raiders manhandled Utah in their last game despite the fact that Behren Morton was forced to sub out after taking some big hits and appear set to field their first-string quarterback this weekend. The Cougars, on the other hand, needed overtime to squeak past Oregon State in their most recent outing.
Here's a look at the odds, key players to watch and a prediction for Saturday's matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Houston Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas Tech: -10.5 (-114)
- Houston: +10.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech: -410
- Houston: +315
Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas Tech vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: TDECU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas Tech Record: 4-0
- Houston Record: 4-0
Texas Tech vs. Houston Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
Behren Morton: Morton put together his worst performance of the season against Utah. He threw for just 142 with two interceptions and no touchdowns before leaving the game early in the second half. Will Hammond outpayed him in the back half of that contest. Now Morton has a chance to reassert himself as the QB1. Morton has thrown for 1,065 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025 and has thrown for at least three scores in three of the four games he’s appeared in.
Houston
Conner Weigman: Weigman has been the driving force behind the Cougars’ offense. Houston's quarterback has racked up six passing touchdowns with one pick to go along with four rushing touchdowns. His passing yards have increased in three straight games, but he’ll face his biggest test on Saturday.
Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
Texas Tech and Houston have both done a great job covering the spread this season. They are a combined 6-1 against the spread, but History favors the Red Raiders by a wide margin in recent meetings between these teams.
The Red Raiders have won and covered the spread in six straight meetings with the Cougars. Texas Tech entered its latest meeting with Houston as a nine-point underdog and Morton ended up leading the Red Raiders to a 21-point home victory.
The visitors have run the score up on every team they’ve faced this year despite dealing with some health issues at quarterback while the Cougars struggled to edge out an unranked team in their last game. Texas Tech should comfortably cover here.
PICK: Texas Tech-10.5 (-114 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
