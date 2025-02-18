Texas Tech vs. TCU Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 18
No. 9 Texas Tech is set to take on TCU for the second time this season. The Red Raiders blew past the Horned Frogs on their home court by a score of 71-57 back on January 29.
TCU has bounced back since that loss, going 4-1 in their five games since. Even with that being the case, TCU needs to string together some impressive wins if they want to make the NCAA Tournament and upsetting the Red Raiders tonight would be a huge step in the right direction.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game, including my best bets.
Texas Tech vs. TCU Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texas Tech -7.5 (-114)
- TCU +7.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech -330
- TCU +260
Total: 140.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas Tech vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Texas Tech Record: 20-5
- TCU Record: 14-11
Texas Tech vs. TCU Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech Red Raiders
JT Toppin: The heart and soul of the Red Raiders is JT Toppin, who is averaging 17.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. If any team wants to be able to hang with Texas Tech, they need to have a big man that can hang with Toppin down low.
TCU Horned Frogs
Ernest Udeh Jr.: As I wrote above TCU needs someone to be able to slow down Toppin inside the pain and TCU's best bet of doing that is their center, Ernest Udeh Jr. Let's see if he contribute to TCU's chances to pull off the upset tonight.
Texas Tech vs. TCU Best Prop Bets
JT Toppin OVER 17.5 Points (-105) via BetMGM
JT Toppin recorded 16 points in Texas Tech's previous game against TCU, but he only took eight shots in that game. His shooting volume has increased since then and has taken 17+ shots in three straight games which I think will lead to him going over this number tonight. TCU ranks 283rd in opponent two-point field goal percentage, which means Toppin should be poised to have a huge day.
Texas Tech vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
TCU doesn't have the defense to slow down Texas Tech, especially JT Toppin who is poised to have a big night against the interior of the Horned Frogs defense, as I wrote about above.
Offensively, TCU has one of the worst offenses in the country, ranking 309th in effective field goal percentage and 230th in Floor%, scoring at least on point on just 47.3% of their offensive possessions. Meanwhile, Texas Tech ranks 14th and 16th in those two respective stats.
It's also worth noting that TCU has run into some major turnover trouble in recent games. They have turned the ball over on 22.9% of their possessions over their last three games. If that problem doesn't get fixed tonight, TCU could be in for a blowout.
