Texas vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
The most anticipated game of the Week 2 slate is Texas taking the trip to Michigan.
The defending National Champions Wolverines look quite different relative to the team last season, ranking bottom 10 in returning production and looking for a clear answer at quarterback, but the team still boasts an elite defense.
After passing a test against Fresno State in Week 1, the team welcomes a fellow College Football Playoff team from last season, and a contender yet again, in Texas, who enters with one of the most potent offenses in the country under head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Quinn Ewers.
We will learn about the ceiling of both of these teams on Saturday afternoon in a CFP preview, let’s figure out how to bet it.
Texas vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas: +6.5 (-110)
- Michigan: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas: -235
- Michigan: +195
Total:
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 2nd
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Texas Record: 1-0
- Michigan Record: 1-0
Texas vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Texas
Quinn Ewers: It was a ho-hum effort from Ewers, who completed 20-of-27 passes for 260 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the Longhorns' 52-0 win against Colorado State. The Longhorns are still adjusting to replacing its top four pass catchers from last season, but Ewers has proven to understand Sarkisian’s scheme after last season with 21 touchdowns and a 70% completion percentage.
Michigan
Alex Orji: Orji rotated in with senior Davis Warren in the opening game, but neither shined. The expectation was that Orji would start as the Wolverines leaned into a run-heavy scheme, but the team opted to go with Warren, who completed 15-of-25 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. Orji only passed the ball twice and ran it five times, was this part of the plan to keep everything under wraps ahead of a big game against Texas?
Texas vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
The total resembles closer to an NFL total than a college football one in the mid-40s, but I agree with it given Michigan’s propensity to burn the clock and its lockdown defense to keep teams into the 20’s.
The market has shifted away from the Wolverines as many are questioning the drop-off across the board on offense. The unit kept a vanilla scheme, but the team averaged only five yards per play and had a bottom-fifth percentile explosive play rate relative to every game last season.
The Longhorns have the explosiveness to push this game out of reach for Michigan’s offense, but the Wolverines' defense remains a top-five unit in college football. Can Michigan play the field position battle and take advantage of a Texas team that has to replace two of the best defensive linemen in the country in All-American T’Vondre Sweat and first-round pick Byron Murphy II?
Michigan will try to slow this game to a crawl and pound the rock, but I’m not sure if that will work for a full 60 minutes if the team can’t make the Longhorns respect the passing game.
On the other side, is Texas set for a big offensive showing on the road while transitioning in several new offensive pieces as well as question marks at running back? I believe we see a cautious approach from Sarkisian and co. and avoid any field-flipping mistakes.
FIeld position will be key, and to me this seems like the team that gets to 20 points wins.
I’m backing the under as well as taking Michigan with the points if it hits seven as this game may be close throughout.
PICK: Michigan +6.5, Under 44.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.