Texas vs. Ohio State Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 1 (Bet on Jeremiah Smith)
Two of college football’s biggest titans collide in Week 1 as defending national champion No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 1 Texas in Columbus — a matchup that’s dripping with stakes from the get-go.
The Buckeyes are breaking in a new quarterback and both coordinators, yet Ryan Day’s track record at home — 37-3 since 2019 — underscores just how difficult it is to win in the Horseshoe.
Texas, meanwhile, arrives armed with the sport’s most famous surname under center, as Arch Manning steps into his first true road start behind a rebuilt offensive line.
Last year’s CFP semifinal saw Ohio State clamp down on the Longhorns, and that memory lingers as both sides reload with blue-chip rosters that remain among the deepest in the nation.
The Longhorns’ defense was the nation’s best at taking the ball away in 2024, while Ohio State returns the consensus best defender in the sport in safety Caleb Downs.
With history, hype, and heavyweight talent converging, Saturday’s showdown sets the perfect stage for digging into the player props that could define how this clash unfolds.
Best Prop Bets for Texas vs. Ohio State
- Jeremiah Smith Over 83.5 Receiving Yards
- Arch Manning Under 236.5 Passing Yards
- James Peoples Over 52.5 Rushing Yards
Jeremiah Smith Over 83.5 Receiving Yards (-114 at FanDuel)
Smith’s Rose Bowl performance was transcendent: 7 catches, 187 yards and two touchdowns to earn him MVP honors. With Julian Sayin now throwing him the pigskin, Smith remains the Buckeyes’ most trustworthy chain-mover and explosive threat at wideout.
Against the Longhorns, known for leading the FBS in interceptions last year, Smith’s route precision and ball security will be tested — but his track record of making contested grabs in big moments in an ever-important Week 1 matchup gives confidence in this spot. Rolling in with an average of over 105 yards per game last season, I’m happy to take his line here.
Arch Manning Under 236.5 Passing Yards (-114 at FanDuel)
The reality is that Manning has never played a true road game, and his first taste comes in the Horseshoe against the reigning national champions. He threw for over 900 yards with nine touchdowns in three starts last season, but those defenses (UTSA, Louisiana Monroe, Mississippi State) pale compared to an Ohio State unit that led the nation in scoring defense and returns its best weapon in Caleb Downs.
Texas also replaced four starters on the offensive line, with a fifth lost to injury in August camp, so Manning will likely face constant duress from a Buckeye front eager to sustain its reputation. In last year’s playoff meeting, Ohio State’s secondary limited the Longhorns to just 5.7 yards per attempt — the same figure Texas allowed all season, which led FBS. That track record suggests Ryan Day’s defense can again choke off deep shots and force Manning into checkdowns, keeping his totals modest.
James Peoples Over 52.5 Rushing Yards (-114 at FanDuel)
After an efficient freshman season, Peoples is expected to be the Buckeyes’ every-down option this year. Texas’s defensive line is elite, but the Buckeyes may exploit lateral movement and tempo to neutralize that edge and give him runway.
This could be a low-profile but high-upside prop: if Ohio State establishes even modest ground balance, Peoples could quietly lead the backfield in productivity in this primetime showdown.
