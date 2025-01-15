Texas vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 15
Texas and Oklahoma are each desperate for a win in SEC play in its first season in the best league in the sport at the moment.
Both teams are winless through the first two weeks of league play despite having plenty of firepower. Both teams have lost close games to strong opponents, but how will this game go with two like-minded teams meeting on Wednesday night?
Here’s our betting preview for this SEC showdown.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas: +2.5 (-106)
- Oklahoma: -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Texas: +125
- Oklahoma: -150
Total: 148.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 15th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Texas Record: 11-5
- Oklahoma Record: 13-3
Texas vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Texas
Tre Johnson: The freshman has arrived. After having some flashes in non-conference play, Johnson had arguably his best game of the season against Tennessee, scoring 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field in the close loss to the Vols.
Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears: The freshman has been trending downward in SEC play, but he had his worst game of the season on Saturday against Georgia. This was the first game that Fears failed to crack double figures, scoring only two points on 11 field goal attempts with four turnovers to five assists.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
These have been the two worst defenses in SEC play according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, which makes for an intriguing matchup on Wednesday night. Who can get back on track?
The key in this one is how each team generates its offense. Texas is reliant on isolation offense with the likes of Johnson and Arthur Kaluma taking defenders one-on-one as the team hunts for buckets. With this offense, the Longhorns settle for jump shots a ton, which is what Oklahoma’s defense is built to allow.
The Sooners are a vulnerable defense at the rim, but Texas is not a rim-reliant offense, at the top of the nation in dribble jump shots which doesn’t make me bullish on the offense traveling well to Norman.
Meanwhile, the Sooners' offense is far more motion-centric, posting elite scoring metrics off of cuts and on spot up jump shots. With Fears leading the way, I believe we see OU’s offense round into form and also get a friendly whistle after posting the league’s lowest free throw rate through the start of SEC play.
Oklahoma is not as good as its undefeated non-conference record showed, but the team is primed to get back on track with a favorable matchup at home against Texas who has far less avenues to success against the disciplined Sooners defense.
PICK: Oklahoma -2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
