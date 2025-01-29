Texas vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 29
Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard and the Rebels will host Beard’s former team Texas on Wednesday night in SEC play.
The Rebels are mired in a three game losing streak after taking down Alabama on the road, but can get back on track against Beard’s former team. The Longhorns rallied from down 20-plus to beat Texas A&M on home, and are back on the road in hopes of sparking a postseason push in SEC play.
Can Beard score a win and cover over his former team? Let’s break it all down below.
Texas vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas: +6.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texas: +210
- Ole Miss: -260
Total: 141.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Texas vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Texas Record: 14-6
- Ole Miss Record: 15-5
Texas vs. Ole Miss Key Players to Watch
Texas
Tre Johnson: The freshman continues to come on strong, fresh off a career high 30 points against Texas A&M in a second half rally at home. The bucket getting wing is scoring less efficiently in SEC play; he is hitting only 27% of his three-point shots, but is finding other ways to contribute, averaging 20 points per game over the last five games.
Ole Miss
Malik Dia: Dia had a big effort despite the road loss at Missouri, scoring 17 points to go with eight rebounds despite racking up four fouls. The junior big man has been up and down of late, but his ability to protect the rim will be big against a Texas team that is top 50 in the country in finishing around the rim.
Texas vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Beard’s one of the best coaches in the country, and his ‘no-middle’ defense will surely put the pressure on a normally strong handed Texas team that is top 15 in the country in turnover percentage.
The team shuts off the interior for opponents as it is forcing teams to shoot 43% of its field goal attempts from beyond the arc, 13th in the SEC. Texas likes to play isolation basketball in which it can get to its particular spots on the floor, like the mid-range or all the way to the rim.
However, Ole Miss has a strong group of wing defenders and Dia around the rim that has made the defense one of the best in the country, ranking 10th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.
Texas lacks the shot creation to win one-on-one on the road in this meeting, and the defense has plenty of concern as well against the best ball handling group in the SEC, per KenPom, having the lowest turnover rate in the league.
Count on a motivated Rebels team to snap its three-game skid that comes in two road games, one of which was in overtime. The three losses were by a combined 12 points. Look for the team to get back on track at home.
PICK: Ole Miss -6.5
