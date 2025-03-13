Texas vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for SEC Tournament Second Round
The Texas Longhorns got by Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament and will now face their in-state rival, the Texas A&M Aggies, in the second round.
The winner of the game will advance to take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday. Let's take a look at the odds, props, and my best bet for this SEC tournament showdown.
Texas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Texas +6.5 (-110)
- Texas A&M -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas +220
- Texas A&M -275
Total
- OVER 138.5 (-115)
- UNDER 138.5 (-105)
Texas vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Texas Record: 18-14 (6-12 Conference)
- Texas A&M Record: 22-9 (11-7 Conference)
Texas vs. Texas A&M Best Prop Bets
Texas Prop Bet
- Arthur Kaluma UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-110) via BetMGM
Texas A&M's biggest strength is its rebounding, grabbing 56.3% of rebounds which is the fourth best mark in the nation. That could lead to Arthur Kaluma of the Longhorns having a tough day in the rebounding department. I'll take the UNDER on his rebounding total this afternoon.
Texas A&M Prop Bet
- Wade Taylor IV UNDER 15.5 Points (-110) via BetMGM
Wade Taylor IV has struggled in both games against Texas this season. He put up 13 points against the Longhorns on January 4 and then 15 points in the January 25 game. Both those games he finished under his set total of this afternoon of 15.5 The Longhorns have his number so I'll take the UNDER on his points total once again.
Texas vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Texas A&M enters this game ranking 314th in the country in effective field goal percentage. It's tough for me to lay points on a team that struggles putting the ball in the hoop to that extent. The Longhorns are the far superior shooting team, coming into this matchup ranking 93rd in that stat.
The Aggies are certainly the better defensive team, by not as wide of a margin as you might expect. They rank 28th in defensive efficiency while Texas ranks 109th.
The Longhorns have had some tough luck this season and the metrics back up the argument they're a better team than their record shows. I'll back them getting points in the second round.
Pick: Texas +6.5 (-110) via BetMGM
