Texas vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Texas has fallen from the ranks of the unbeatens after a double digit home loss to Georgia in a potential National Championship preview.
The Longhorns are still firmly in the mix for the College Football Playoff, but must minimize the damage by getting back on track on the road against upstart Vanderbilt, who has emerged as a competitive team in the new-look SEC.
With a home upset over Alabama already on its ledger, can the Commodores pull another titanic upset?
Here’s our full betting preview for this SEC clash.
Texas vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas: -18.5 (-110)
- Vanderbilt: +18.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas: -1100
- Vanderbilt: +680
Total: 53.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Texas vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 26
- Game Time: 4:15 PM EST
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Texas Record: 6-1
- Vanderbilt Record: 5-2
Texas vs. Vanderbilt Key Players to Watch
Texas
Quinn Ewers: Ewers was benched during the first half of the Longhorns’ shaky effort against Georgia, but returned in the second half. Can Ewers ease head coach Steve Sarkisian’s concerns with a strong showing against Vanderbilt on Saturday?
Vanderbilt
Diego Pavia: The New Mexico State transfer has combined for more than 1,900 total yards with 14 touchdowns and only one interceptions. Pavia has injected life into what has typically been a poor Vanderbilt offense. The unit is top 40 in EPA/Play behind a potent passing game that is top 10 in EPA/Pass.
Texas vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
There is clearly a talent gap in this one, but Vanderbilt has proven week in and week out that this year’s team is truly a competitive one.
With an intermediate passing game that stresses keeping the chains moving and an elite short yardage offense, top 10 in third down conversion percentage, the Vanderbilt offense has been able to win the time of possession battle and shorten games against opponents.
The team is undefeated against the spread this season, including covering as double digit underdogs against ranked foes like Missouri and Alabama already this season.
While Texas has the firepower to run Vanderbilt off the field and win by three scores, is it necessary? The Longhorns have battled injuries to the likes of Quinn Ewers already and have its second BYE week ahead of this one, could the team be more interested in getting on track with a win and salting the game away in a limited possession affair?
Vandy continues to outperform expectations, and is in line to do it yet again against a Texas team that still has seen limited offenses that can move the ball like the Commodores have proven it can.
PICK: Vanderbilt +18.5
