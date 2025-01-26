TGL Betting: Odds and a Prediction for Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common
Week 4 of the TGL is set to take place this week but instead of its usual Tuesday night time slot, Jupiter Links and Boston Common will tee it up Monday night instead.
Tiger Woods’s team will be competing for the second time this season and hoping for a better result than Week 2 when they lost 12-1 to Los Angeles. This time around, Jupiter Links will take on Boston Common and Rory McIlroy, who will be making his TGL debut.
Let’s dive into how the rosters match up, the odds and my pick for Monday night's match.
Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common odds
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Jupiter Links +175
- Boston Common -235
The odds for this match are the most lopsided odds we've seen in the TGL so far. At -235 odds, Boston Common has a 70.15% chance of winning.
TGL rosters
Jupiter Links roster
- Tiger Woods
- Max Homa (not competing this week)
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
Boston Common roster
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama (not competing this week)
- Keegan Bradley
- Adam Scott
Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common Prediction
I’m 3-0 so far betting on the TGL, cashing in on the favorite all three weeks. Unfortunately, the betting market seems to have caught on a bit this week, rightfully setting a team that features Tiger Woods and Kevin Kisner as significant underdogs.
The good news is I don't think the odds have adjusted enough, which means there remains some betting value on Boston Common as long as you’re O.K. with laying -235 juice. Those odds indicate McIlroy’s team has a 70.15% chance to win this game but I think there’s an even higher chance they come away with the victory on Tuesday night.
Losing 12-1 in Jupiter Links’s first match is some truly embarrassing stuff, winning just one point across 12 holes. This week, they’re sitting their best golfer, Max Homa, who is subbing in for Tom Kim. That means Woods and Kisner are back which I’m sure will make for some fun moments, but will unlikely lead the team to its first win.
Kim, at his best, can hang with the likes of McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, and Adam Scott, but the South Korean is coming into this match finishing T65 at the Sony Open and missing the cut at the American Express. That’s a bad sign for his form and leaves Jupiter Links with little ability to hang with a far superior Boston Common squad.
I feel comfortable laying two units on Boston Common on Monday night.
Pick: 2 Units on Boston Common -235
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
