TGL Betting: Odds and a Prediction for New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC
The TGL continues Tuesday night with Week 3 which will feature a second appearance by New York Golf Club, who was on the wrong side of a blowout in the opening match.
This time, they’ll take on Atlanta Drive GC, who will be making their TGL debut. New York Golf Club could struggle to get a notch in the win column again Tuesday night as they’ll be without their best golfer, Xander Schauffele, who has decided to sit out this week while continuing to rest an injury. Cameron Young will take his place after being the odd man out in the opening match.
Let's take a look at how the rosters match up, the odds, and my pick for Tuesday night's action.
New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC odds
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- New York Golf Club +100
- Atlanta Drive GC -125
At -125 odds, Atlanta Drive GC is given an implied probability of 55.56% of winning on Tuesday night.
TGL rosters
New York Golf Club roster
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Xander Schauffele (not competing this week)
- Cameron Young
Atlanta Drive GC roster
- Justin Thomas
- Patrick Cantlay
- Billy Horschel
- Lucas Glover (not competing this week)
New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC Prediction
Through the first two weeks of the TGL, things have been fairly predictable. I’ve been able to pick the winner in both weeks and the simple strategy of picking the better team with the most depth seems to be the right way to go about it. There's no need to overthink things just because they’re hitting into a screen.
Unfortunately for New York Golf Club, they have an extremely difficult match ahead of them based on the golfers each team has chosen to bench. New York will be missing their best golfer in Schauffele while Atlanta Drive will be sitting their weakest link in Lucas Glover.
Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler were abysmal for New York in the opening week and Cam Young is coming off a terrible outing at the American Express which leads me to believe he won’t be their savior on Tuesday night either.
Meanwhile, the three golfers teeing it up for Atlanta Drive finished T21 or better at PGA West this past weekend and should be able to bulldoze an outmatched New York squad. I’ll back the favorites on Tuesday night.
Pick: Atlanta Drive GC -125
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
