TGL Betting: Odds and a Prediction for Tiger Woods’s Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles GC
The TGL got off to a roaring start last week in its first-ever match, drawing a surprisingly large amount of viewers.
The excitement died down as the event went on due to The Bay Golf Club’s runaway victory against New York Golf Club, but there’s a new reason to be ecstatic for Week 2 of the inaugural season Tuesday night. Tiger Woods, who founded the league, will be making his debut as his team, Jupiter Links, is set to tee it up against Collin Morikawa and Los Angeles Golf Club.
Let's take a look at the odds for the match, the competing rosters, and my best bet.
Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links odds
- Los Angeles Golf Club -163
- Jupiter Links GC +125
At -163 odds, LA Golf Club is given an implied probability of 61.98% of winning on Tuesday night.
TGL rosters
Los Angeles GC roster
- Collin Morikawa
- Justin Rose
- Sahith Theegala
- Tommy Fleetwood (not competing this week)
Jupiter Links roster
- Tiger Woods
- Max Homa
- Kevin Kisner
- Tom Kim (not competing this week)
Los Angeles GC vs. Jupiter Links Prediction
I’m as excited as the next golf fan to watch Tiger tee it up, but this is a completely lopsided affair. Los Angeles Golf Club enters the inaugural TGL season as the betting favorites to win the whole thing while Jupiter Links has the longest odds.
Last week’s first match showed that depth plays a significant role in the outcome of matches as The Bay ran away with it during three-man alternate shot due to all three of their golfers coming into the event in much better form than both Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler of New York Golf Club.
Jupiter Links may have two of the weakest golfers in the entire league in Tiger and Kevin Kisner. Their second-best golfer, Tom Kim, isn’t playing which means they’re rolling out a sub-optimal lineup against a Los Angeles team that has no weak link.
Unless a lack of walking will allow Tiger to turn back the clock and Kisner can look better than he has in two years, we could be in for a second straight blowout.
Pick: Los Angeles Golf Club -163
