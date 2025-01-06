Betting the TGL: Teams, Rules, Format, Odds and a Prediction to Win Inaugural Season
It’s not just the PGA Tour that's getting its golf season underway in early January, it’s also time for the long-awaited debut of the TGL.
The TGL (Tomorrow Golf League) was announced in August 2022 with a planned 2024 inaugural season, but it was eventually delayed one year and it is now set to begin Tuesday.
The league plans to lean into plenty of the “fun” aspects of golf, including betting. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the odds to win the teams, format, rules, odds and my prediction to win the inaugural season.
2025 TGL odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Los Angeles GC +340
- Boston Common GC +360
- New York GC +380
- Atlanta Drive GC +450
- The Bay GC +470
- Jupiter Links GC +650
TGL team rosters
Atlanta Drive GC roster
- Justin Thomas
- Patrick Cantlay
- Billy Horschel
- Lucas Glover
Boston Common GC roster
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Keegan Bradley
- Adam Scott
Jupiter Links GC roster
- Tiger Woods
- Max Homa
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
Los Angeles GC roster
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Rose
- Tommy Fleetwood
New York GC roster
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Xander Schauffele
- Cameron Young
The Bay GC roster
- Ludvig Aberg
- Wyndham Clark
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
TGL format and rules
- Each TGL match will be played across 15 holes which are selected from a pool of 30 prior to each match.
- Every match is divided between two segments. Holes 1-9 will be “triples,” which will be alternate shot between three players on each team. Holes 10-15 will be “singles” where each of the three players will play two holes of head-to-head match play against an opponent from the other team.
- The team with the most points at the end of 15 holes wins the match.
- If there is a tie after 15 holes, the teams will play 3-on-3 closest to the pin on a par-3.
- Players will have 40 seconds from the time they put the ball on the ground to hit the shot.
- At any point during a match, a team can utilize a “hammer” to double the points available on a given hole. The opponent can decline the hammer, which would result in them forfeiting the hole.
- Only one team can have the hammer at a time. The hammer will switch teams when the first team utilizes it.
2025 TGL prediction
It’s rare in the sports betting space that we have a brand new league to bet on and in this case, it’s almost a brand new sport. Yes, the main idea of golf remains the same, but a virtual setting with significantly different rules from your run-of-the-mill 18-hole stroke-play event introduces a world of possibilities.
We know little of what to expect when the league begins, so I’m going to handicap based solely on the names of the golfers and the odds provided. For that reason, I'm going to back the second longest odds to win, The Bay Golf Club, which is comprised of Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and Shane Lowry.
They may not be as top-heavy as some other teams, but they may be the most deep. All four of their members rank inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, which isn’t the case for three of the six teams competing. Rickie Fowler of New York GC, Kevin Kisner and Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links, and Lucas Glover of Atlanta Drive all sit well outside the top 50.
Los Angeles GC and Boston Common GC have all four members of the team inside the top 50 in the world but both teams also sit atop the odds list with much shorter odds than we can get with The Bay GC at +460.
With alternate shot playing a significant role in the outcome of matches, I’d much rather bet a team with depth than one that’s top-heavy.
Prediction: The Bay GC +460
