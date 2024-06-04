The Belmont Stakes 2024: Odds, Horses and Post Positions (Sierra Leone Favored)
The final leg of the Triple Crown -- the 2024 Belmont Stakes -- takes place this weekend, but there won't be a Triple Crown Winner.
Still, both the Kentucky Derby Winner (Mystik Dan) and the Preakness Stakes Winner (Seize the Grey) will race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York on Saturday.
Despite both winners of the first two legs racing, it's Kentucky Derby runner up Sierra Leone that has the top spot in the opening odds.
With post positions now official, here's a look at the field for the Belmont Stakes as well as the odds for each horse competing.
Belmont Stakes Post Positions
- Seize the Grey
- Resilience
- Mystik Dan
- The Wine Steward
- Antiquarian
- Dornoch
- Protective
- Honor Marie
- Sierra Leone
- Mindframe
Belmont Stakes Odds
- Seize the Grey, 8-1
- Resilience, 10-1
- Mystik Dan, 5-1
- The Wine Steward, 15-1
- Antiquarian, 12-1
- Dornoch, 15-1
- Protective, 20-1
- Honor Marie, 12-1
- Sierra Leone, 9-5
- Mindframe, 7-2
Sierra Leone Opens as Slight Favorite to Win Belmont Stakes
Sierra Leone has three first place finishes and two second place finishes in five career starts, with the most recent race it participated in coming at the Kentucky Derby.
Since Sierra Leone didn't run in the Preakness, could it have an edge against some of the competition that has ran in both?
Can Mystik Dan or Seize the Grey Earn Second of Triple Crown Races?
While neither Mystik Dan or Seize the Grey is favored in this race, they both are near the top of the odds. Mystik Dan clocks in at No. 3 at 5-1 while Seize the Grey is No. 4 at 8-1.
Mindfram (7-2) is an interesting No. 2 option, as the horse won both of its previous starts in 2024, although it did not run in either the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
