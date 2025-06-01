The Memorial Tournament Live Odds and Prediction: Scottie Scheffler Set as Massive Favorite Before Final Round
We're three rounds into the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, and Scottie Scheffler already looks like he's going to lock up his third win in four starts.
The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world will enter the final round with a one-stroke lead, and as a result, the oddsmakers have him set as a massive odds-on favorite to win on Sunday. Can anyone catch him? Is there a way for us to bet on the final round?
Let's dive into it.
The Memorial Tournament live odds
- Scottie Scheffler -300
- Ben Griffin +450
- Nick Taylor +1800
- Jordan Spieth +4000
- Sepp Straka +4500
- Keegan Bradley +5000
- Patrick Cantlay +7500
- Shane Lowry +10000
The Memorial Tournament live bet
Let's be honest, none of us thinks Scheffler is going to blow his 54-hole lead on Sunday, so instead, I'd suggest looking at the "Winner Without Scottie Scheffler" market that FanDuel offers. This market is virtually a bet on who will finish second to Scheffler if he does end up winning. That way, if he runs away with the win, we still have something to root for.
The golfer I'm going to target in this market is the Austrian, Sepp Straka, who stuck the ball better than anyone on Saturday. He gained +4.33 strokes on the field with his approach play and +5.66 strokes from tee to green. He shot the round of the day at six under par and is now red hot heading into the final round.
He sits at T4 ahead of Sunday, four strokes back from Ben Griffin, who is in solo second, and two strokes from back from Nick Taylor in solo third. If those two stumble out of the gates on Sunday, Straka is going to be the one to challenge Scheffler.
Pick: Sepp Straka Winner Without Scottie Scheffler (+1000) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!