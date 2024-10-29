This Is Your Last Chance to By Low on 49ers in NFC West Odds
The San Francisco 49ers haven't got off to the start of the season they would have hoped, sitting at 4-4 through the first eight weeks.
With that being said, I don't think you should lose faith in them winning the NFC West for the third straight year. In fact, I think this is the perfect time to invest in the 49ers.
NFC West Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- 49ers +110
- Cardinals +320
- Rams +390
- Seahawks +500
Bet the 49ers to Win the NFC West Before It's Too Late
The 49ers are set at +110 at DraftKings to win the NFC West which is an implied probability of 47.62%. If you agree with me that they have a better than 50% chance of getting it done, then that makes +110 odds a great bet to make.
Despite their poor record, there are plenty of things to like about how the 49ers have played. Through the first eight weeks, they rank second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.2, behind only the Baltimore Ravens (+1.3). They've managed to do that despite not having their star running back, Christian McCaffrey, in their lineup. Reports are now indicating that McCaffrey could return after their Week 9 BYE which is going to transform their offense and give them another much-needed boost for the second half of the season.
The other three teams in the division have had valiant starts to their 2024 campaigns, but I haven't seen enough from them to consider any a legitimate contender. The Seahawks, Cardinals, and Rams rank 16th, 17th, and 25th in Net Yards per Play respectively, and each have shown weaknesses that can be exploited at times.
There's no denying the 49ers stumbled out of the gates in 2024, but all signs point to them still being the contender they were last year. Betting on them at +110 to win the division may be the best futures best you can place right now.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!