This Jayden Daniels Prop is a Must-Bet Before NFC Championship
The Washington Commanders are the final Cinderella Story left in the race for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. They have won three straight playoff games and now have a rubber match against the Philadelphia Eagles with a berth in Super Bowl 59 on the line.
With a full week to dive into just two NFL games, we have plenty of time to figure out some deep-cut bets that hold tremendous value, and that's exactly what I've done. I'm betting on Jayden Daniels in a bit of an unconventional way on Sunday. I broke the bet down in this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", but let's take a closer look at it here.
Jayden Daniels Completions Prop
- OVER 21.5 Completions (-105)
- UNDER 21.5 Completions (-125)
Bet the OVER on Jayden Daniels Completions
I was shocked to see Daniels' completions total for this game to be set at 21.5 at FanDuel with the odds for the OVER at -105, winning a $95 profit on a $100 wager.
First, let's start with the obvious. Daniels has completed at least 22 passes in eight straight games if you leave out Week 18 against the Cowboys when he was benched in the second half. The last time he didn't complete at least 22 passes in a full game was in Week 10 against the Steelers. He completed at least 22 passes in both games against the Eagles.
Then, if you envision how the game will play out, the only game script that will lead to Daniels not throwing the ball often is a Commanders' blowout victory where they lean on their run game to drain the clock in the second half.
The other two situations could definitely lead to Daniels slinging the rock. If the Eagles take a lead, like the point spread indicates is the most likely option, the rookie quarterback will have to throw the ball to stage a comeback and keep pace with the Eagles offense.
If the game is close, Kliff Kingsbury is going to put the ball in his best player's hands every chance he gets. He threw the ball 31+ times in both playoff games, completing 22 passes against the Lions and 24 against the Buccaneers.
As long as this prop stays in the low 20s, there's plenty of value on betting the OVER on Daniels' completions.
