Thunder Have Impressive Odds to Win NBA Championship After Alex Caruso Trade
The first major trade of the 2024 offseason happened late last week, with the Oklahoma City Thunder moving a former lottery pick to the Chicago Bulls to bring in two-time All-Defensive team selection Alex Caruso.
One of the most coveted role players in the league, Caruso is entering the final season of his contract, but he is a perfect fit for the Thunder, who needed another player who could defend and shoot at a high level in their rotation.
Oklahoma City approached Giddey -- who was benched during the playoffs in the 2023-24 season -- about coming off the bench next season, but the young guard preferred to be moved than take the downgrade in his role.
Giddey's shooting struggles were an issue for OKC, who was the No. 1 seed in the West but ended up losing in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks. Now, the Thunder are in a prime spot to get back to the playoffs and compete for a title with Caruso in the fold.
Oddsmakers have the Thunder as the No. 3 choice to win the Finals, behind only the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. The Thunder are +850 to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Caruso gives the Thunder another elite perimeter defender to pair with Lu Dort, and he is a perfect player to play off the ball alongside All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While Giddey is a talented player, his best skill has been his playmaking, and he simply didn't have the ball enough in the 2023-24 season playing off of SGA and Jalen Williams.
Since Giddey also isn't an elite defender, the Thunder are opting for more defense and floor spacing while doubling down on the offensive trio of SGA, Williams, and big man Chet Holmgren.
Caruso finished the 2023-24 season averaging 10.1 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. He's posted back-to-back seasons with at least 2.6 defensive win shares and was an All-Defense selection in both seasons.
Ultimately, moving on from Giddey shouldn't hurt the Thunder too much, as he was unable to thrive in his role. A lot of his numbers suffered from the 2022-23 season, and he was played off the floor in the Dallas series.
Oddsmakers are bullish on this young Thunder team, and the Caruso deal only furthers their chances to contend for a title. OKC also has some cap space this offseason that it could use to further add to this roster.
Here's a look at the odds to win the title in the 2024-25 campaign.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +900
- Milwaukee Bucks: +950
- Dallas Mavericks: +1000
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1400
- New York Knicks: +1600
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3000
- Miami Heat: +3500
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4500
- New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
- Indiana Pacers: +5000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +9000
- Atlanta Hawks: +12000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Houston Rockets: +20000
- Chicago Bulls: +60000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
