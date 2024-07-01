Thunder NBA Championship Odds Now Tied With Nuggets After Isaiah Hartenstein Signing
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a massive move to improve their chances to win a title next season, reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $87 million deal with free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein.
The best center on the market in free agency, Hartenstein was a huge part of the New York Knicks' 50-win season in the 2023-24 campaign, stepping in as a starter after Mitchell Robinson went down with an ankle injury.
The Hartenstein move should help Oklahoma City's rebounding in a big way next season, something that the team lacked in the 2023-24 campaign. The Thunder finished just 28th in the league in rebounding percentage, and they lacked size and strength down low alongside Chet Holmgren.
A great shot blocker, Holmgren has a slighter frame, making it tough to deal with dominant post bigs like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Now, Hartenstein can take some of that pressure off of him on the defensive end.
Following the move to add the former Knicks big man, OKC moved into a tie with the Denver Nuggets in the odds to win the NBA Finals.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: +300
- Philadelphia 76ers: +800
- Denver Nuggets: +850
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- New York Knicks: +950
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
Prior to the move, OKC was +900 to win the Finals, sitting behind Boston, Philadelphia and Denver. With the Nuggets losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason, OKC is primed to be one of -- if not the best -- teams in the West in the 2024-25 season.
The Thunder also made two other moves, re-signing Isaiah Joe (four years, $48 million) and Aaron Wiggins (five years, $47 million) to keep their bench depth intact.
After finishing with the No. 1 seed in the West last season, OKC is in a prime spot to get back there in the 2024-25 campaign.
