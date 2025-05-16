Thunder's NBA Finals Odds Take Major Hit Ahead of Game 7, Nuggets Surging
The Western Conference semifinals will have a Game 7!
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets picked up a 12-point win on Thursday night over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, forcing a Game 7 for the second straight round. Denver went seven games in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers (it lost Game 6 in L.A.), and it'll do it again with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line.
Denver, which was +1300 to win the Finals prior to Game 6, has jumped to +900 at DraftKings after winning on Thursday night. Now, the Nuggets are in a winner-take-all game, and they have the best player in the world in Jokic on their side.
Meanwhile, the Thunder have seen their odds fall off in the futures market. OKC was an odds on favorite at -120 to win the title after taking Game 5 at home, but it has fallen back to +135 to win the title in the latest odds.
While the Thunder are still the favorite to win the title, oddsmakers aren't completely sold on them advancing in Game 7. The winner of the Nuggets-Thunder matchup will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.
Latest NBA Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +135
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +425
- Indiana Pacers: +500
- New York Knicks: +550
- Denver Nuggets: +900
- Boston Celtics: +1600
Based on the latest odds, it's pretty clear that the Thunder are favored to win Game 7. In the latest game odds, OKC is set as a seven-point favorite at home. The Thunder are 2-1 at Paycom Center in this series and 4-1 at home in the playoffs overall.
Meanwhile, Denver is aiming to pick up another road win after blowing a lead in Game 5 in OKC. Based on how close some of these games have been, Denver may be worth a look as a road underdog in this matchup.
The Nuggets have played in six Game 7s in the Jokic era, going 4-2. The last time they lost a Game 7 was in the second round last season against the Timberwolves.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
