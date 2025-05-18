Thunder Skyrocket in NBA Finals Odds After Advancing to Western Conference Finals
In the biggest game of their 2024-25 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder answered the challenge.
OKC dominated Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets, winning by 32 points to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
Even though the Nuggets gave OKC a tough test, the Thunder showed why they were the No. 1 defense in the regular season -- and the team with the best net rating -- holding Denver to 93 points and dominating the turnover battle.
Now, the Thunder are favored to win the title in a big way, sitting at -150 in the latest odds at DraftKings. OKC's odds skyrocketed after winning Game 7, as it entered the matchup with Denver at +140 to win the title.
Latest Odds to Win the NBA Championship
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -150
- New York Knicks: +425
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +550
- Indiana Pacers: +600
Oddsmakers clearly believe that the 2025 NBA Finals will feature the Thunder, and it appears the series is OKC's to lose. At -150, the Thunder have an implied probability of 60 percent to win the title.
OKC is also favored heavily to beat the Timberwolves, sitting at -330 in the opening series odds. The Timberwolves and Thunder split their four games in the regular season, and Minnesota rolled through the first two rounds of the playoffs beating the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in five games apiece.
The Thunder have long been the favorite to win the title, and with the Boston Celtics out of the playoffs after losing to the New York Knicks, oddsmakers have only furthered OKC's position. If the Thunder do advance past Minnesota, they'll likely be massive favorites against the Knicks or Indiana Pacers in the Finals.
If bettors want to get OKC in this market, this may be the last chance to do so before the price becomes too steep for it to make sense.
