Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 4
We could have the first completed series of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday afternoon when the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Memphis Grizzlies with a chance to pull off the 4-0 sweep.
The Grizzlies had a dominant halftime lead in Game 3, but after Ja Morant was taken out due to an injury, the Thunder stormed back to pull off a 114-108 win. Do the Grizzlies have any chance of surviving and extending this series? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Thunder -15.5 (-108)
- Grizzlies +15.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Thunder -1100
- Grizzlies +700
Total
- 223 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 25
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedEx Forum
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Thunder lead 3-0
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng, F - Out
- Nikola Topic, G - Out For Season
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Luke Kennard, SG - Game Time Decision
- Ja Morant, PG - Game Time Decision
- Zyon Pullin, G - Out For Season
- Jaylen Wells, F - Out For Season
- Brandon Clarke, PF - Out For Season
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Chet Holmgren OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-135) via BetMGM
The Grizzlies, despite being one of the best rebounding teams in the regular season, have struggled in that area this season. They have grabbed just 47.6% of rebounds against the Thunder, and a big reason for that has been Chet Holmgren. He has averaged 9.66 rebounds through the first three games of the season, and I see no reason why he can't reach at least nine rebounds again on Saturday afternoon.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
You're a brave bettor if you're taking the Grizzlies to cover this spread and be even relatively competitive in this game. Not only will Ja Morant likely miss the game for Memphis, but blowing a 30-point halftime lead in Game 3 must have been an emotional back-breaker, making any sort of comeback in this series seem like an insurmountable feat.
The Thunder, who lead the entire NBA in defensive efficiency, will be able to completely shut down a Morant-less Grizzlies team and wrap up this series on Saturday afternoon. The Thunder, who also led the league this season in average scoring differential at +13.0, has everything going their way in Game 4. I'm not afraid to lay the points on this lopsided spread.
Pick: Thunder -15.5 (-108) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!