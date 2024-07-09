Thunder vs. Jazz NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 9
The Utah summer league keeps rolling on Tuesday with the home team – the Utah Jazz – looking to improve to 2-0 when it takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder had been darlings of the summer league in previous seasons, but after making a playoff run and earning the No. 1 seed in the West last season, there isn’t nearly as much talent on OKC’s summer roster this offseason.
The Jazz, who took down the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime on Monday, started four former first-round picks in that game and are arguably one of the most talented rosters with Keyonte George and Walker Kessler leading the way.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and a pick for this summer league clash tonight.
Thunder vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder -1 (-110)
- Jazz +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -115
- Jazz: -105
Total
- 182.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thunder vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 9
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN 2
- Thunder record: 0-1
- Jazz record: 1-0
Thunder vs. Jazz Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma City Thunder
Ousmane Dieng: Is this one of the final shots for the former lottery pick to prove he belongs in the NBA? Dieng shot just 3-for-14 from the field in the loss to Philly, and he’s struggled to carve out a role at the NBA level so far since being taken in the 2022 NBA Draft. He should be a focal point for OKC in the rest of the summer league.
Utah Jazz
Keyonte George: While George made the game-winning free throws for Utah on Monday, he did not play efficiently, shooting 5-for-21 from the field and 3-for-10 from 3. However, he knocked down 17-of-19 shots from the line to finish with 30 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Thunder vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
A few things is working in Utah’s favor in this matchup, starting with the fact that the Utah Summer League is played in their home arena.
Not only that, but the Jazz played several NBA-level players on Monday, including former first-round picks George, Taylor Hendricks, and Walker Kessler. They also had Brice Sensabaugh and rookie Cody Williams in their starting lineup.
That undoubtedly makes them the better roster talent wise in this matchup.
Since OKC doesn’t have Cason Wallace on the summer league roster, it doesn’t have either of its most recent first-round picks since rookie Nikola Topic is currently out with a knee injury.
The Thunder did score 92 points against Philly on Monday, but I’m not sold on them beating a Utah team that held Memphis to under 20 percent shooting from 3.
Give me the Jazz and their more talented roster to move to 2-0 this summer.
Pick: Jazz Moneyline (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.