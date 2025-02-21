Thunder vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 21
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the second-best record in the NBA this season, and they’re looking to move to 3-0 straight up against the Utah Jazz in the 2024-25 season on Friday night.
Oddsmakers have set Oklahoma City as a massive favorite as it continues to get back into a groove with Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort all healthy.
Utah is down a key player in Collin Sexton, but it should have Keyonte George, Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and others ready to go for Friday’s matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Friday.
Thunder vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -15 (-112)
- Jazz +15 (-108)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -1100
- Jazz: +700
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 21
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Oklahoma, Root Sports
- Thunder record: 44-10
- Jazz record: 13-41
Thunder vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- KJ Martin – questionable
- Micah Potter – out
- Collin Sexton – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Thunder vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-115)
This is a no-brainer bet for SGA against one of the worst defenses in the NBA.
The last time these teams played, Gilgeous-Alexander had 54 points on 17-of-35 shooting. Now, these squads play in Utah with a total that is pushing towards 240 points. SGA is the NBA’s leading scorer, averaging 32.5 points per game while clearing this line in seven of his last 12 games.
Over that 12-game stretch, SGA is averaging 35.8 points per game.
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Collier OVER 7.5 Assists (-145)
Over his last 20 games, Isaiah Collier is averaging 8.8 assists per game, and he’s cleared this line in 16 of his 20 games.
He did have just two dimes in his last game against OKC, but that was one of two games over this 20-game stretch that he came off the bench. The Thunder have an elite defense – No. 1 in defensive rating – but Collier is averaging 16.3 potential assists per game over his last 15 matchups.
This number is a pretty solid value for him on Friday night.
Thunder vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
These teams have played twice this season (both in OKC), and both of those games went OVER this total, finishing with 237 and 239 combined points.
While Utah has not been good this season, it isn’t as horrible offensively as you’d expect (20th in offensive rating) and it is terrible on defense (28th in defensive rating).
That is going to be an issue against a Thunder team that is sixth in offensive rating and fifth in points per game. That’s the other thing that’s interesting about Utah, it ranks 18th in points per game despite being one of the worst teams in the NBA.
Both of these squads are also top-10 in the NBA in pace, so we should see an uptempo game tonight. Instead of touching this massive 15-point spread, let’s root for points on Friday night.
Pick: OVER 235.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
