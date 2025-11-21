Thunder vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The reigning champs still have the best team in basketball and have a chance to win two titles this year. The Oklahoma City Thunder will enter their Friday NBA Cup matchup against the Utah Jazz as 16.5-point favorites and have the best odds (+180) to win the in-season tournament.
OKC has a league-leading 15-1 record despite the fact that All-Star forward Jalen Williams has yet to play this year because of the wrist surgery he underwent over the offseason. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the hunt to win a second straight scoring title and the Thunder have a top-five offense alongside the top-ranked scoring defense. Utah has pulled off some surprising results this season, but OKC is in a league of its own right now.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder: -16.5 (-105)
- Jazz: +16.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -1450
- Jazz: +850
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 21
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, FanDuel SportsNetwork Kansas City
- Thunder record: 15-1
- Jazz record: 5-9
Thunder vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Jalen Williams - out
- Nikola Topic - out
- Kenrich Williams - out
- Thomas Sorber - out
- Aaron Wiggins - out
Jazz Injury Report
- Kyle Filipowski - questionable
- Walker Kessler - out
- Georges Niang - out
- Oscar Tshieibwe - out
- John Tonje - out
Thunder vs. Jazz Best Prop Bet
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UNDER 6.5 assists (+109)
SGA is a score-first guard, but is averaging a career-high 6.5 assists per game so far this season. The reigning NBA Finals MVP’s focus will likely be on putting the ball in the basket early and there’s a big chance he won’t be on the court as much down the stretch -- he has regularly sat out in fourth quarters this season. He’s very capable of hitting the over, but the chances of him getting enough exposure are questionable given the quality of his team’s opponent and the importance of the in-season tournament.
Thunder vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
It’s surprising to see that the under is 8-8 so far in games featuring the NBA’s best scoring defense. OKC’s offense has been enough to offset its elite defense, and only four teams can top their average of 121.3 points per game.
However, the Thunder have been especially prolific on defense as of late. The under has hit while they’ve held their opponent under 100 points in three of their previous four games.
Lauri Markkanen is enjoying the best scoring season of his career so far, but OKC has the defensive schemes and personnel to keep the rest of his team in check to keep the total under 236 points.
Pick: Under 235.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
